Court Rules on Jurisdiction in Al-Rajaan Estate Dispute

The Public Institution for Social Security vs Al-Wazzan & Others

The High Court has recently ruled on a jurisdictional challenge in a significant case involving the estate of Fahad Al-Rajaan, the former Director General of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS). The case, heard before Mr Justice Jacobs, centred on whether the heirs of Mr Al-Rajaan, who are resident outside the UK, could be joined to proceedings in England.

The case arose from allegations by PIFSS that Mr Al-Rajaan orchestrated corrupt schemes during his tenure, involving secret commissions. Following his death, PIFSS sought to join his heirs to the proceedings, arguing that they were necessary parties due to potential liabilities under Swiss law.

The heirs challenged the jurisdiction of the English court, arguing that they were not proper parties to the proceedings. They contended that any claims should be directed at the estate, represented by their mother, Muna Al-Wazzan, under English law. The heirs further argued that Swiss law, which they claimed governed the estate, allowed them to disclaim inheritance and liabilities.

Mr Justice Jacobs considered the evidence, including expert testimony on Swiss succession law, which suggested that the heirs could be liable for the estate's debts. The court concluded that joining the heirs was appropriate to ensure that any judgment would be enforceable in jurisdictions like Switzerland, where Mr Al-Rajaan was allegedly domiciled.

The judgment highlighted the complexities of international estate disputes, where different legal systems intersect. It underscored the potential for heirs to be held liable for a decedent's debts under Swiss law, a principle differing from English law.

The court's decision to join the heirs was based on the need to prevent re-litigation of liability issues in other jurisdictions, ensuring that any English judgment would bind the heirs and facilitate enforcement against assets abroad.

This case sets a precedent in handling cross-border estate disputes, particularly where significant assets and liabilities are involved. It illustrates the challenges of reconciling different legal principles, such as those governing succession and administration.

The trial, expected to last several months, will further explore the allegations against Mr Al-Rajaan and the implications for his estate and heirs. The outcome could have significant ramifications for international estate administration and enforcement.

