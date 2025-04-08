Court rules on fraudulent transfers case

In the case of Ed Thomas & Anor v Adam Jones & Anor ([2025] EWHC 756 (Ch)), the High Court of Justice in England addressed complex issues surrounding fraudulent transactions under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986. The case centred on significant financial disputes between former business partners, culminating in allegations that certain transfers made by John Jones to his son, Adam Jones, were intended to put assets beyond the reach of creditors.

The court proceedings stemmed from the relationship between Rai Hamilton and John Jones, who were once successful business partners and friends. However, by 2015, suspicions regarding Jones’ activities arose, leading to a breakdown in their partnership and subsequent litigation. Hamilton, who faced bankruptcy, alleged that John Jones had hidden the nature of their financial dealings, which included substantial cash gifts to his son, Adam.

Initiated by trustees Ed Thomas and Matthew Carter—appointed to manage Hamilton’s bankruptcy estate—the dispute aimed to recover a £3 million gift that they contended had been transferred from John Jones to Adam Jones, allegedly in an attempt to defraud creditors. Additionally, the trustees targeted a series of payments labelled “Miscellaneous Payments,” which were made between 2016 and 2019 and were arguably without adequate consideration.

Judge Prentis, who presided over the case, highlighted critical elements of the transactions in question. The court sought to determine whether the purpose behind these financial transfers aligned with section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986, which concerns transactions entered into at an undervalue. The judge noted that, although not directly rooted in fraud, section 423 addresses the issue of unfairly depriving creditors of potential claims.

The court concluded that the £3 million gift from John Jones to Adam Jones was indeed intended to place funds beyond the reach of Hamilton's creditors, given the timing and context of the gift. The judge recognised John Jones’ awareness of the ongoing litigation as well as the significant nature of Hamilton’s claims against him.

Conversely, the Miscellaneous Payments represented a more nuanced situation. In these instances, the court found the testimony and evidence presented to be inconsistent and inadequately supported with documentation. As the judge noted, these payments could not be proven to have been made with the intent to defraud creditors.

Ultimately, the court ruled in favour of the claimants regarding the £3 million gift, recognising it as a transaction made with the distinct purpose of placing assets beyond creditor claims. However, the claim against the series of Miscellaneous Payments failed due to the lack of established intent to defraud and insufficient evidentiary support.

As a result of this case, the outcome highlights the complexities present within insolvency law and the critical need for transparency in financial transactions, particularly in situations involving potential creditor claims. The rulings reflect the court's commitment to upholding the principles of fair dealings while ensuring the protection of creditors’ rights under the law. Future trustees and legal practitioners will closely monitor the implications of this judgment as it sets a precedent for similar cases involving alleged fraudulent transfers in the context of bankruptcy.