Court rules on fixed costs claims

The case of Laura Attersley v UK Insurance Limited sheds light on the complexities of fixed cost regimes within personal injury claims, particularly regarding the implications of Part 36 offers. The April 2025 judgment by Mrs Justice Stacey provides pivotal insights into the interaction between fixed costs and the multi-track allocation of claims, which has been a subject of legal contention in recent years.

Attersley’s legal journey began after a road traffic accident on 9 March 2018, which prompted her to file a claim under the RTA Protocol. Initially, UK Insurance Limited disputed liability but later opted to settle by introducing a Part 36 offer of £45,000. However, Attersley’s decision to decline the offer within the designated timeframe led to a dispute over potential costs that could exceed the fixed costs outlined under the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR).

The essential question before the court was whether Attersley could claim costs calculated on a standard basis due to her late acceptance of the Part 36 offer, or if her compensation would be restricted to fixed costs. The first-level ruling by HHJ Duddridge established that fixed costs were applicable based on the guidelines set forth in CPR 36.20 and 45.29B, which dictate that fixed costs should apply unless a case has transitioned into the multi-track system. The precedent established in Qader v Esure was particularly influential, indicating that legislation intended fixed costs to not apply when claims are intended for multi-track management.

Mrs Justice Stacey meticulously analysed the interplay between the relevant CPR rules, focusing on how CPR 45.29B regarding fixed costs corresponds with CPR 36.20 on the acceptance of Part 36 offers. Ultimately, she concluded that since Attersley’s claim had been allocated to the multi-track, she was entitled to costs assessed on the standard basis.

Highlighting the rationale behind strictly managing litigation costs, Justice Stacey pointed out that the system aims to encourage early resolution of disputes and prevent claimants from gaining undue advantage by delaying acceptance of settlement offers. The ruling sends a clear message against strategic manipulation of court protocols, addressing a potential loophole where claimants might exploit timing to enhance cost recovery.

In her judgment, Stacey elaborated that the implementation of fixed costs does not unduly disadvantage claimants, and that predictable cost outcomes are essential, especially as cases transition from simpler, low-value personal injury claims to more intricate multi-track scenarios which typically require increased legal input.

The directive from the ruling is clear: Attersley’s legal costs are to be assessed on a standard basis, acknowledging the broader ramifications of the case and inherent equity principles. The court underscored the necessity of upholding firm legislative frameworks to ensure compliance with rules governing civil claims.

Consequently, Attersley v UK Insurance Limited transcends a mere legal case; it represents a fundamental re-evaluation of cost structures in light of evolving legislative concerns, ensuring that fairness, predictability, and the encouragement of prompt dispute resolution prevail in personal injury law.