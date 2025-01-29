Court rules on cryptocurrency and business diversion claims

Background and Claims

The High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, recently delivered a significant judgment in the case of Adnan Omanovic vs Shamaazi Ltd and Ismael Abdela Mohammed, also known as Ismael Dainehine. The case revolved around allegations of breach of contract, tortious conspiracy, and equitable claims related to the valuation and management of Shamaazi Ltd, a company involved in charitable donations during Ramadan.

Case Details

The claimant, Mr Adnan Omanovic, contended that he was promised a 25% equity interest in Shamaazi Ltd in exchange for his contributions to the enterprise known as MyTenNights. This platform facilitated charitable donations during the last ten nights of Ramadan. The dispute arose after the parties fell out in January 2021, leading to proceedings initiated in June 2023. Two additional claimants initially joined the suit but settled their claims before the trial began, leaving Mr Omanovic as the sole claimant.

Valuation and Expert Evidence

The core issue in the case was the valuation of Shamaazi Ltd at various points in time, which was crucial for determining the damages sought by Mr Omanovic. A single joint expert was appointed to provide an opinion on the company's market value and any applicable minority discount. However, complications arose when the claimant sought to include additional allegations regarding cryptocurrency investments and business diversion to another company, Givetree Ltd.

Cryptocurrency and Business Diversion Allegations

Mr Omanovic's legal team argued that significant sums were invested in cryptocurrency, resulting in substantial losses, which were not accurately reflected in the company's accounts. They also alleged that Mr Dainehine diverted business opportunities from Shamaazi Ltd to Givetree Ltd, a separate entity he owned. These allegations were not included in the formal pleadings, leading to disputes over whether they could be considered by the expert.

Master Sullivan's Rulings

Master Sullivan ruled that the additional allegations needed to be formally pleaded to be considered by the expert. She emphasized the importance of clear pleadings, especially in cases involving allegations of fraud or dishonesty. The defendants successfully argued that without formal pleadings, the expert could not investigate these matters, as they were outside the scope of the agreed valuation exercise.

Application for Permission to Appeal

Mr Omanovic sought permission to appeal Master Sullivan's decision, arguing that excluding the additional allegations could lead to unfairness. His legal team contended that the expert's report should include potential losses from the alleged misconduct to provide a comprehensive basis for assessing damages.

High Court's Decision

Mr Justice Martin Spencer, presiding over the appeal application, upheld Master Sullivan's decision. He reiterated the necessity of formal pleadings for allegations of fraud or dishonesty, ensuring the defendants were fully aware of the case against them. The judge emphasized that the absence of clear pleadings left the allegations obscure and unsupported by the necessary factual basis.

Implications for Future Cases

This judgment underscores the critical role of pleadings in litigation, particularly when serious allegations are involved. It highlights the need for precision and specificity in legal claims to ensure fair proceedings and adequate preparation for all parties involved.

Learn More

For more information on shareholder law, see BeCivil's guide to Shareholder Law.