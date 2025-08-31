Hugh James has welcomed the recent judgement from the Court of Appeal in the case of PMC (a child by his mother and litigation friend FLR) v A Local Health Board. In a decisive ruling, the Court concluded that a prospective anonymity order should be granted, overturning the earlier decision where the Judge at first instance rejected the common law power for such an order. This ruling underscores the commitment to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who may lack the capacity to navigate the legal arena.

The Court highlighted the sensitive medical information pertinent to this case and the potential adverse effects publicity could have on the young Claimant and their family. By permitting anonymity, the Court has effectively balanced the principles of open justice with the necessity of safeguarding the Claimant in the interests of justice. This important decision is likely to provide reassurance for families facing similar legal challenges, mainly in clinical negligence claims that involve children or individuals lacking capacity.

This landmark judgement also serves as a valuable reference for legal professionals engaged in seeking anonymity orders during settlement approval hearings. Notably, it reaffirms the legal standing established in the JXMX v Dartford case. Hugh James remains dedicated to pursuing justice for PMC and will continue to act in the child's best interests as the substantive claim unfolds.

In response to the ruling, Carys Lewis, an Associate in the Hugh James Clinical Negligence team, stated “We are pleased the Court has recognised the need to protect a vulnerable child in this sensitive case. The decision offers useful guidance for legal teams seeking to protect vulnerable Claimants without unduly restricting press access or public scrutiny." She further elaborated on the ruling's implications, noting that while details related to the litigation can still be reported, the Claimant’s identity remains protected.

The judgement also confirmed that anonymity orders could be sought at various stages of legal proceedings, especially in cases where previous publicity involving the family has occurred. The Court emphasised that the appropriateness of limiting open justice must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that protections are effectively tailored to each situation.

"We’re proud to be at the forefront of this issue, ensuring that protected parties are provided with appropriate protection throughout litigation," Lewis added. The ruling is anticipated to offer significant clarity for civil litigation practitioners, allowing sensitive details about the Claimant’s medical conditions and settlements to be reported when in the public interest while preserving the anonymity of the individuals involved.