The judges found that the government’s decision to reduce the funding by two-thirds from the previously allocated £200 million in March 2023 was made without adhering to the necessary statutory processes as established under the Infrastructure Act 2015.

Transport Action Network (TAN), the campaign group behind the challenge, argued that the cuts not only skipped essential consultations but also undermined the commitment to maintain certainty and stability regarding the cycling and walking investment strategy (CWIS). Earlier, TAN’s claims were dismissed by the High Court in May 2024, but the Appeal Court overturned that ruling in April 2025. The judges noted that there was “no evidence” the Secretary of State for Transport considered their statutory duties before implementing the cuts to active travel funding.

Christ Todd, director of Transport Action Network, expressed gratitude for the support received saying, “Given how good walking and cycling is for the economy, for improving access to jobs, for the NHS and people’s health, in fact all of Labour’s missions, it has been a mystery why Labour continued defending a Conservative cut. It doesn’t make sense.” Todd further highlighted the importance of investing in small-scale schemes to generate higher returns for the country and tangible benefits for communities.

Rowan Smith, a solicitor representing TAN from Leigh Day, described the ruling as “an important victory for our client and the environment” that could prevent future governments from bypassing established legal frameworks. Smith added that the decision serves to reinforce the process outlined in the Infrastructure Act, promising greater stability in government funding for both cycling and walking initiatives. The outcome of this case signifies a crucial moment in how funding for active travel will be approached moving forward.