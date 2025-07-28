The Court of Protection has delivered a significant judgement in St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v MN, establishing important precedents regarding medical capacity assessments where mental health conditions substantially impair decision-making abilities. Mr Justice Peel's decision, handed down on 28 July 2025, addressed complex questions surrounding a 54-year-old patient's capacity to consent to potentially life-saving medical investigations.

MN, a resident of a specialist London care facility, suffers from chronic paranoid schizophrenia which fundamentally affects his ability to process and engage with healthcare decisions. The case arose from the Trust's application on 16 July 2025, seeking declarations regarding MN's lack of capacity for litigation and medical decision-making concerning suspected anal cancer, alongside authorisation for necessary diagnostic procedures under general anaesthetic.

The clinical evidence presented a compelling case for urgent intervention. MN's treating colorectal surgeon provided testimony highlighting the suspected malignancy's progression and MN's increasing discomfort. The anal mass, initially identified some time previously, had demonstrably enlarged, creating both immediate suffering and potential long-term health risks requiring swift diagnostic clarification.

Mr Justice Peel's judgement acknowledged significant procedural deficiencies in the case management, particularly concerning delays between initial cancer suspicion and court proceedings. These delays, whilst unfortunate, did not diminish the urgency of securing appropriate legal authorisation for diagnostic procedures that MN's condition rendered him unable to consent to meaningfully.

The judgement carefully examined MN's fluctuating responses to proposed medical interventions. Clinical staff documented instances where MN appeared willing to undergo procedures, contrasted with periods of adamant refusal driven by delusional beliefs about healthcare professionals' intentions. Mr Justice Peel noted that MN's objections stemmed not from reasoned consideration of medical advice, but from psychiatric symptoms that prevented genuine understanding of his health situation and treatment implications.

Central to the decision was the rigorous application of Mental Capacity Act 2005 principles. The court emphasised that all practical steps to support MN's decision-making capacity had been exhausted before determining incapacity. Despite MN's expressed preferences against intervention, the evidence established that his psychiatric condition prevented him from comprehending the nature, purpose, and consequences of the proposed investigations.

The judgement addressed the delicate balance between respecting individual autonomy and protecting vulnerable patients from serious harm. Mr Justice Peel recognised that MN's delusional beliefs about medical staff created an insurmountable barrier to informed consent, whilst acknowledging the fundamental importance of not overriding patient preferences without compelling justification.

The court's analysis of best interests considerations proved particularly thorough. Beyond the immediate medical necessity, Mr Justice Peel weighed MN's previously expressed views, his current welfare, and the potential consequences of both intervention and non-intervention. The judgement recognised that whilst MN currently objects to treatment, his objections arise from illness-related misconceptions rather than authentic personal values.

Significantly, the court authorised not only the diagnostic procedures but also necessary measures for MN's safe transport and treatment, including potential restraint where required. These provisions acknowledge the practical realities of providing medical care to patients whose psychiatric conditions may manifest in ways that compromise safety during medical procedures.

The judgement grants conditional authorisation for investigations whilst establishing safeguards to protect MN's interests throughout the process. The court scheduled further review for September 2025 to address subsequent treatment decisions once diagnostic results are available, ensuring continued judicial oversight of this complex case.

This decision reinforces established principles whilst providing practical guidance for healthcare providers managing similar cases where severe mental illness intersects with urgent medical needs, demonstrating the court's commitment to protecting vulnerable patients whilst respecting the fundamental principles of medical decision-making capacity.