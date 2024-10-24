Court of Protection general visitors and special visitors appointed

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) has announced the appointment of 21 new Court of Protection general visitors and 18 new special visitors, with ministerial approval, to support its supervisory and investigatory roles. The new visitors will assist the OPG in ensuring the protection and best interests of individuals who lack mental capacity, helping uphold their rights under the Court of Protection's remit. These appointments commenced in 2024 and will last for 10 years, reinforcing the OPG’s work in safeguarding vulnerable people.

Role of General Visitors

General visitors play an essential role in supporting the OPG by supervising court-appointed deputies. Deputies are individuals or professionals appointed by the Court of Protection to manage the financial, health, or welfare affairs of individuals deemed to lack mental capacity. The general visitors visit individuals under deputyship to ensure their well-being, evaluate whether the deputy is fulfilling their duties, and assess whether decisions are being made in the best interests of the person.

In addition, general visitors play a key role in OPG investigations. They are tasked with conducting mental capacity assessments, particularly in cases where concerns about the person’s mental capacity have been raised. This might involve assessing if a deputyship should continue or if other interventions are necessary to protect the individual’s rights and welfare.

The 21 newly appointed general visitors began their roles in February 2024 and include a diverse range of professionals with experience in mental capacity and safeguarding issues. These appointees are:

Additionally, four existing general visitors were reappointed for another 10-year tenure. These individuals, recognised for their expertise and past service, are:

Role of Special Visitors

Special visitors, on the other hand, are primarily medical professionals or experts with advanced knowledge of mental health conditions and capacity. They assist both the OPG and the Court of Protection by providing specialised assessments of individuals with complex mental health needs. These assessments are often required in more intricate cases where a higher level of clinical insight is needed to determine the person's mental capacity to make specific decisions about their finances or welfare.

Special visitors play a particularly critical role in ensuring fairness and clarity in cases where mental capacity is disputed or uncertain. Their assessments help the Court of Protection make informed decisions about an individual’s future, including whether to appoint a deputy, alter existing arrangements, or consider other legal protections.

The 18 new special visitors began their tenure in September 2024 and include highly experienced doctors and mental health professionals. The appointees are:

Five existing special visitors were also reappointed for a further 10-year tenure due to their extensive experience and contributions to the OPG’s work. These reappointees are:

Impact of These Appointments

These appointments are crucial to the work of the OPG and the Court of Protection. By conducting visits and assessments, general and special visitors ensure that individuals who lack mental capacity are properly safeguarded, and that deputies are making decisions in the best interests of those they represent. The mental capacity assessments carried out by both general and special visitors provide essential evidence in determining whether the person has the ability to make specific decisions or whether they require ongoing support through deputyship or other legal arrangements.

Moreover, the role of these visitors extends beyond merely checking compliance; they help identify potential issues early, such as cases where deputies are not fulfilling their obligations or where individuals might require more or less support. This early intervention helps prevent potential abuses of power and ensures that individuals under the care of deputies receive appropriate care and oversight.

The Office of the Public Guardian’s Mission

The OPG is responsible for protecting people in England and Wales who may not have the mental capacity to make certain decisions for themselves. This includes overseeing the registration of lasting powers of attorney, investigating complaints, and supervising deputies appointed by the Court of Protection. The appointment of these visitors supports the OPG’s mission to ensure that vulnerable individuals are protected, their voices are heard, and that their rights are respected.

The addition of new general and special visitors is a significant development in the ongoing work of the OPG and Court of Protection, reflecting a commitment to the protection and welfare of vulnerable individuals. These experts will help uphold the highest standards of care and decision-making, ensuring that mental capacity assessments and the supervision of deputies are conducted rigorously and fairly. With these appointments, the OPG continues to enhance its ability to safeguard the rights of those who lack capacity, providing peace of mind to families and ensuring that the court system operates effectively to protect the most vulnerable in society.

Photo: Amy Holmes, Public Guardian and Chief Executive for the Office of the Public Guardian