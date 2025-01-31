Court of Appeal upholds sentence for grievous bodily harm and strangulation

Background of the Case

The Court of Appeal recently upheld a sentence involving a serious domestic violence case, where the appellant, Lee Brian Mark Woods, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, and intentional strangulation. The case was heard following an appeal from the Crown Court at Lewes, with the original sentence being handed down by His Honour Judge Jeremy Gold KC.

Details of the Offence

The offences took place on 20 August 2024, when Woods, under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, assaulted his long-term partner. The incident began with an accusation of infidelity, escalating into a violent attack that involved punching, strangulation, and further physical assaults, all witnessed by their young daughter and nephew.

Injuries Sustained

The victim suffered significant injuries, including bruising to her face and body, broken ribs, and psychological trauma. The assault was described as brutal and sustained, highlighting the severity of domestic violence.

Sentencing and Appeal

Woods was initially sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment, reduced from 60 months due to his early guilty plea. The sentence comprised 25 months for grievous bodily harm and 15 months for intentional strangulation, served consecutively, with an additional month for criminal damage served concurrently.

Legal Arguments

During the appeal, Woods' counsel argued that the sentence was excessive, particularly given the lack of a weapon and the nature of the injuries. However, the Court of Appeal found that the sentencing judge had appropriately applied the guidelines, considering the high culpability and significant harm caused.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Lewis, Mr Justice Garnham, and Mr Justice Constable, dismissed the appeal. They upheld the original sentence, noting that the total sentence reflected the seriousness of the offences and the need for deterrence in domestic violence cases.

Sentencing Guidelines

The court referenced the lack of specific sentencing guidelines for intentional strangulation, noting that forthcoming guidelines would be effective from January 2025. Previous cases, such as R v Cook and R v Yorke, were cited to support the sentencing approach taken.

Conclusion

This case underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing domestic violence with severity and highlights the evolving legal framework surrounding such offences. The judgment reinforces the importance of considering the totality of offences in sentencing decisions.

