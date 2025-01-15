Court of Appeal Upholds Confiscation Order in VAT Fraud Case

Background and Appeal

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Jason Butler against a confiscation order made by the Crown Court at Leeds. The case, heard by Lord Justice Edis, Mr Justice Saini, and His Honour Judge Blair KC, revolved around a complex VAT fraud scheme involving offshore assets and a substantial portfolio of properties.

Conviction and Initial Proceedings

Jason Butler was convicted on 22 March 2018 for cheating the public revenue through a VAT fraud scheme. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and faced additional charges for breaching a restraint order. The confiscation order, made by consent, required Butler to pay £1,112,670.24, with a default sentence of seven years if unpaid.

Confiscation Order Details

The confiscation order was based on the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, with the prosecution arguing that Butler had laundered a significant portion of the fraud proceeds through offshore accounts. The order included a portfolio of UK properties and a debt owed by a Gibraltar-based company, Nudge Limited.

Grounds for Appeal

Butler's appeal contended that the assets underpinning the confiscation order were not available to him at the time. He argued that the property portfolio was overvalued and that Nudge Limited, which was struck off before the order, could not repay its debt. Butler claimed he was not adequately informed due to limited access to legal advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court's Analysis

The Court of Appeal reviewed evidence, including Butler's witness statement and testimony from his legal representatives. The court found that Butler was aware of the asset valuations and had consented to the order, understanding the potential consequences. The court emphasised that the consent order was a strategic decision to mitigate risk.

Legal Precedents and Decision

The court referenced established legal principles from cases such as Regina v Hirani and Ayankoya, which outline the narrow grounds on which consent orders can be set aside. The court concluded that Butler's case did not present the exceptional circumstances required to overturn the order.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal upheld the confiscation order, dismissing Butler's appeal. The judgment reinforces the importance of understanding consent orders and the limited grounds for challenging them. The court's decision highlights the complexities of financial crime cases and the challenges in proving asset availability.

