The Court of Appeal (Civil Division) delivered a significant judgement on 8 July 2025 in Jason Lutz v Ryanair DAC & Anor, reinforcing crucial protections for agency workers and clarifying employment status determinations in the aviation sector. This landmark decision addresses the complex interplay between employment status, agency worker rights, and the application of relevant EU directives following Brexit.

Jason Lutz, a contracted pilot with Ryanair through Storm Global Ltd (formerly MCG Aviation Ltd), challenged his employment status after contract termination in January 2020. His appeal centred on two primary claims: the Annual Leave Claim against Storm Global for payment of accrued leave and the Equal Terms Claim against both Storm Global and Ryanair concerning unfair working conditions compared to directly employed pilots.

The Employment Tribunal initially ruled in Lutz's favour, determining he was a worker entitled to rights under the Civil Aviation (Working Time) Regulations 2004 (CAWTR) as an employee of MCG. Following appeals by both Ryanair and Storm Global, the Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld the ET's findings on 30 November 2023, prompting further appeals to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal addressed three critical issues. First, the definition of the employment relationship required determining whether Lutz's employer was Storm Global or Ryanair. The court assessed the contractual arrangements between all parties, emphasising that documentation indicated Lutz was an agency worker rather than a direct employee of Ryanair.

Second, the distinction between temporary and permanent work under the Agency Workers Regulations (AWR) required clarification. This distinction carries significant implications as agency workers' rights vary considerably depending on employment classification. The legal analysis concluded that employment defined by a fixed term, even spanning five years, does not automatically confer permanent status.

Third, the case examined whether Lutz, classified as an agency worker, possessed rights to equitable treatment compared to employed pilots at Ryanair. The ruling emphasised the importance of ensuring agency workers receive equivalent rights and benefits to their directly employed counterparts.

The judgement ultimately dismissed both Ryanair's and Storm Global's appeals, reinforcing the Employment Tribunal's initial conclusions regarding Lutz's worker status and his entitlement to claims under the CAWTR. The court highlighted the futility of attempting to redefine the employment relationship outside established contractual documentation, stating that the fixed-term nature of Lutz's contract with Storm Global confirmed his employment status.

The court supported Lutz's position by affirming his classification as an agency worker, thereby entitled to associated rights despite the complexities arising from his contractual relationships with both Ryanair and Storm Global.

This decision reinforces protective measures extended to agency workers under UK law whilst reiterating the need for clarity in employment relationships within the aviation sector. The ruling establishes a crucial precedent for understanding contracted workers' rights in dynamic working environments, particularly as employment law continues evolving post-Brexit.

The implications extend beyond aviation, emphasising the courts' commitment to safeguarding employee rights across sectors utilising agency arrangements. As similar disputes may arise given continuing legal developments, this case provides essential guidance on agency worker protections and equal treatment obligations. The judgement's emphasis on contractual documentation and employment status clarity offers valuable insights for future cases involving complex employment relationships and agency arrangements.