Court of Appeal rules on VAT status of Mega Marshmallows

The Court of Appeal has delivered a significant ruling regarding the VAT classification of a food product known as 'Mega Marshmallows', sold by Innovative Bites Limited. The case revolved around whether these marshmallows should be classified as zero-rated under schedule 8 of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994) or as standard-rated confectionery.

The dispute began when the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) ruled that Mega Marshmallows were not confectionery and thus were zero-rated as 'Food of a kind for human consumption'. This decision was upheld by the Upper Tribunal, prompting HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The central question was whether Mega Marshmallows, due to their size and intended use for roasting, fell outside the definition of confectionery. The FTT had previously noted that these marshmallows were marketed and sold specifically for roasting, which influenced their decision to classify them as zero-rated.

HMRC argued that Mega Marshmallows should be considered confectionery because they are 'sweetened prepared food which is normally eaten with the fingers', a category specified in Note (5) of Group 1 in schedule 8 of VATA 1994. The Court of Appeal agreed with HMRC's interpretation that Note (5) is conclusive, meaning that if a product falls within this description, it is classified as confectionery unless doing so would lead to absurd results.

Lord Justice Newey, delivering the judgment, stated that the Upper Tribunal erred in viewing Note (5) as merely a rebuttable presumption. He clarified that Note (5) should be seen as an inclusive definition, and products described therein are to be regarded as confectionery for VAT purposes.

The Court of Appeal remitted the case back to the First-tier Tribunal to determine whether Mega Marshmallows are 'sweetened prepared food which is normally eaten with the fingers'. The Tribunal is to reassess this question based on existing evidence, allowing for cross-examination if necessary.

This ruling underscores the importance of statutory interpretation in tax law, particularly the role of inclusive definitions in determining tax liability. The decision highlights the complexities involved in classifying products for VAT purposes and the implications for businesses and tax authorities.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched by businesses dealing with similar products, as it may influence future interpretations of VAT classifications under the VATA 1994.



