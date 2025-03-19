Court of Appeal rules on sexual abuse findings in care proceedings

Background and Initial Findings

The Court of Appeal recently delivered a significant judgment in the case of K and D, two young girls involved in care proceedings due to allegations of sexual abuse. The appeal was brought by 'F', the father of one of the girls, against findings made by the Family Court at East London. The case initially arose from concerns about the children's welfare, including the mother's mental health and allegations of domestic abuse.

Medical Examinations and Expert Opinions

In 2023, medical examinations of the elder child, K, revealed signs suggestive of sexual abuse, including dynamic anal dilatation (DAD) and perianal venous congestion (PVC). A consultant paediatrician, Dr Jamieson Carter, provided an expert report indicating that while these findings were unusual and significant, they alone could not definitively confirm abuse without corroborative evidence.

Proceedings and Findings in the Family Court

The Family Court, presided over by HH Judge Reardon, found that K had likely been sexually abused and that the perpetrator was 'F', based on his opportunities to commit the abuse and his subsequent disengagement from proceedings. The judge also found that the younger child, D, had suffered sexual harm due to exposure to the abuse of her sister.

The Appeal

'F' appealed the findings, arguing that the evidence was insufficient to support the conclusions reached by the Family Court. He contended that the judge had misinterpreted the medical evidence and that there was no direct testimony or disclosure from the children to substantiate the claims of abuse.

Court of Appeal's Deliberations

The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Baker, examined the detailed judgment of the Family Court. The appellate court upheld the findings, noting the thorough and balanced approach taken by the trial judge. The Court of Appeal emphasized that the assessment of evidence and the weight attached to it are primarily matters for the trial judge, and there was no clear justification to overturn the findings.

Legal Principles and Inferences

The Court of Appeal also addressed the procedural aspect of the appeal, particularly the inference drawn from 'F's absence at the final hearing. The court noted that 'F' had been aware of the allegations and the potential for findings against him, and his failure to attend could reasonably lead to adverse inferences.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's decision underscores the complexities involved in care proceedings, particularly where allegations of abuse are concerned. The judgment highlights the importance of a comprehensive evaluation of all evidence, including medical reports, behaviour observations, and the conduct of the parties involved.

