Court of Appeal rules on child in need status

The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision by the High Court that Essex County Council acted lawfully in determining that a 16-year-old, referred to as TW, was not a 'child in need' under the Children Act 1989. The ruling confirms the local authority's discretion in making such assessments, provided they are rational and based on professional judgment.

The case arose from a dispute over whether TW, who had experienced significant personal difficulties, should have been classified as a 'child in need' and thereby entitled to specific support services under the Act. TW's circumstances included the death of his mother, a breakdown in his relationship with his stepfather, and subsequent unstable living arrangements.

In May 2021, a social worker conducted a child and family assessment, concluding that TW did not meet the criteria for a 'child in need' despite his vulnerabilities. The assessment recommended support through the Essex Young People's Partnership (EYPP) and additional assistance from the Family Solutions team, rather than services under Part III of the Children Act.

TW's legal representatives argued that the local authority's decision was irrational, failing to consider the long-term impact of his unstable living conditions and mental health issues. They contended that the assessment should have been forward-looking, considering future risks to TW's health and development.

However, the Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Baker, found that the local authority's decision was rational. The court emphasized that the assessment involved professional judgment, which was informed by the social worker's direct observations and interactions with TW and his family.

The judgment also addressed the statutory framework, noting that the Children Act 1989 requires local authorities to provide services to children who are 'unlikely' to achieve a reasonable standard of health or development without such services. The court found no evidence that Essex County Council sought to evade its responsibilities under the Act.

This ruling underscores the importance of professional discretion in social work assessments and the high threshold required to overturn such decisions on grounds of irrationality. It also highlights the role of early help services in supporting young people with complex needs.

The decision may have implications for how local authorities approach the classification of 'children in need' and the provision of services under the Children Act 1989.

Learn More

Explore essential areas of UK employment law, including contracts, workplace policies, and discrimination.