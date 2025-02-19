Court of Appeal rules on age assessment in immigration case

Introduction

The Court of Appeal delivered a judgment in the case of The King (on the application of AI) vs West Berkshire Council, addressing the adequacy of reasons provided by the Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) regarding an age assessment of an asylum seeker. The case centred on whether the Upper Tribunal failed to provide sufficient reasoning for accepting the age assessment conducted by West Berkshire Council.

Background

The appellant, AI, a Sudanese national, arrived in the UK in October 2021 and claimed asylum, citing threats from the Janjaweed militia in Darfur. Upon arrival, the Home Office assigned AI a date of birth of 20 April 1998, placing him in adult accommodation. AI contested this assessment, claiming his true date of birth was 4 August 2004, which would have classified him as a minor at the time of his arrival.

Upper Tribunal Decision

The Upper Tribunal, led by Judge Blundell, upheld West Berkshire Council's age assessment, which aligned with the Home Office's assigned date of birth. The Tribunal found AI's evidence unreliable, citing discrepancies in his account and concluding that he was an adult at the relevant time. The Tribunal acknowledged deficiencies in the council's assessment process but ultimately relied on AI's lack of credibility to support its decision.

Appeal to the Court of Appeal

AI appealed the Upper Tribunal's decision, arguing that the Tribunal failed to provide adequate reasons for its acceptance of the council's age assessment. The appellant contended that the Tribunal should have considered a broader range of possible birth dates rather than solely accepting the Home Office's assigned date.

Court of Appeal's Analysis

The Court of Appeal, comprising Lady Justice King, Lord Justice Singh, and Lord Justice Arnold, examined whether the Upper Tribunal provided sufficient reasoning for its decision. The Court noted that the Tribunal's task was to determine the appellant's age as a matter of jurisdictional fact, requiring a detailed examination of the evidence.

Judgment

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal concluded that the Upper Tribunal's reasons were adequate given the circumstances. The Court emphasised that the Tribunal's decision was based on a binary issue presented by the parties: whether to accept the appellant's claimed date of birth or the date assigned by the Home Office. The Court found that the Tribunal's focus on the appellant's credibility was appropriate, given the nature of the evidence presented.

Implications

The judgment underscores the importance of providing clear and adequate reasons in age assessment cases, particularly where the outcome significantly impacts the individual's rights and entitlements. The decision also highlights the challenges faced by tribunals in assessing credibility and the weight given to different types of evidence.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's ruling affirms the Upper Tribunal's approach in this case, reinforcing the need for thorough reasoning in age assessment decisions. The judgment provides guidance for future cases, emphasising the importance of considering the full context and evidence when determining an individual's age in immigration proceedings.

Learn More

