Court of Appeal Reviews Sentences for Young Offenders in Murder Case

The Court of Appeal recently reviewed the sentences of two 12-year-olds, identified as BGI and CMB, who were convicted of murder. The case raised significant questions about sentencing young offenders, particularly concerning the application of starting points for minimum terms under Schedule 21 of the Sentencing Code.

On 10 June 2024, BGI and CMB were convicted of the murder of Shawn Seesahai, a 19-year-old who was attacked with a machete in a park in Wolverhampton. The trial was presided over by Mrs Justice Tipples at the Crown Court, where both offenders were detained during His Majesty's pleasure with a minimum term of 8 years and 6 months, less time spent on remand.

The Solicitor General applied to the Court of Appeal to consider whether these sentences were unduly lenient, arguing that the starting point for the minimum term should have been 13 years, as per Schedule 21, due to the seriousness of the offence.

The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice William Davis, considered the legal framework for sentencing young offenders, particularly the amendments introduced by the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Act 2022. This Act introduced a sliding scale of minimum terms for children of different ages, with a starting point of 13 years for those aged 14 or under in cases involving the use of a weapon.

The court examined the individual circumstances of the offenders. BGI, who had complex needs and a history of trauma, was assessed as having reduced culpability due to his age and maturity. CMB, while having a more stable background, also faced challenges due to his age and the circumstances of the offence.

In their judgment, the Court of Appeal concluded that the starting point should not be applied mechanistically, especially for offenders as young as 12. They determined that a starting point of 11 years would have been more appropriate, considering the offenders' ages and the lack of premeditation.

The court decided to quash the original minimum terms and impose new minimum terms of 9 years and 50 days for both offenders, taking into account time spent on remand. This decision reflects the need for a nuanced approach to sentencing young offenders, balancing the seriousness of the crime with the developmental stage of the offenders.

This case highlights the complexities involved in sentencing young offenders and the importance of considering individual circumstances alongside statutory guidelines.

Learn More

For more information on youth sentencing and related legal principles, see BeCivil's guide to UK Youth Justice.