Court of Appeal Reduces Sentence in Sexual Assault Case

Background of the Case

The Court of Appeal recently delivered its judgment in the case of R v Christopher Francis Greenwood, where the appellant challenged the sentence imposed following his conviction for sexual assault. The case was heard on 17 December 2024, with the judgment delivered by Mr Justice Garnham.

Original Conviction and Sentence

On 24 October 2024, Greenwood was convicted of sexual assault at the Crown Court at Chester and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment. The sentencing judge, His Honour Judge Leeming, ordered the sentence to run concurrently with a sentence of imprisonment for public protection already being served by Greenwood.

Details of the Offence

The offence occurred on 3 June 2023 when the complainant was at her parents' home. Greenwood, a relative of the family, arrived at the house despite being told not to come until later. Upon arrival, he was found naked in the hot tub, leading to a series of inappropriate actions culminating in the sexual assault on the complainant.

Appellant's Criminal Record

Greenwood, aged 61 at the time of sentencing, had a significant criminal record, including eight convictions for 16 offences, five of which were sexual offences. Notably, he had previously been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence for public protection for kidnapping and attempting to take a child without lawful authority.

Appeal Against Sentence

Greenwood's appeal was based on the argument that the 18-month sentence was manifestly excessive for a category 3B offence, as outlined in the Sentencing Council's guideline for sexual assault. His counsel, Mr S Evans, contended that the aggravating features did not justify such a significant increase from the guideline's starting point.

Court of Appeal's Decision

The Court of Appeal found merit in the appellant's submissions. While acknowledging the aggravating factors, including Greenwood's criminal record and the breach of trust, the court deemed the original sentence excessive. The starting point for the offence was a medium-level community order, with the top of the range being six months' custody.

Revised Sentence

The Court of Appeal quashed the 18-month sentence, substituting it with a 13-week imprisonment term. The court noted that while the offence did cross the custody threshold due to the breach of licence conditions, the original sentence was disproportionate.

Implications for Sentencing

This case underscores the importance of proportionate sentencing, even in cases involving serious aggravating factors. It highlights the judiciary's role in ensuring sentences align with established guidelines while considering the offender's history and the nature of the offence.

