Court of Appeal Reduces Sentence for Persistent Offender

Appeal Court Reduces Sentence for Persistent Offender

The Court of Appeal has delivered its judgment in the case of Rex vs Gathercole, reducing the sentence of George Gathercole, a repeat offender, from 32 months to 24 months' imprisonment. This decision highlights the complexities involved in sentencing persistent offenders while balancing public protection and legal guidelines.

George Gathercole, aged 39, was initially sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment on each of two counts of intentional exposure, to run consecutively, totalling 32 months. The offences occurred on 26 May 2024, involving two separate incidents on public trains where Gathercole exposed himself to female passengers.

The first incident took place on a South Western train, where Gathercole sat opposite a female passenger and engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The second incident occurred later that day on a Thameslink train, witnessed by another female passenger and captured on CCTV. Both incidents were reported to the British Transport Police, leading to Gathercole's arrest on 7 June 2024.

Gathercole's criminal history includes 12 convictions for 32 offences, with 20 related to exposure. A pre-sentence report characterised him as a 'persistent sex offender' with a 'high risk of harm to the public,' particularly adult females. The report suggested that his risk was unmanageable in the community, and a community-based sentence was deemed inappropriate.

At the original sentencing, Mr Recorder Featherby remarked on Gathercole's threat to women and imposed consecutive sentences to reflect the seriousness of the offences and Gathercole's history of reoffending. However, the appellant's counsel, Miss Abel, argued that the total sentence was manifestly excessive, given the sentencing guidelines and the principle of totality.

The Court of Appeal, comprising Lord Justice Lewis, Mr Justice Garnham, and Mr Justice Constable, found that while the judge was justified in departing from the guideline range due to Gathercole's persistent offending, the total sentence was excessive. The court noted that the sentences should reflect the principle of totality and adjusted the sentence to 12 months on each count, to run consecutively, resulting in a total of 24 months' imprisonment.

This case underscores the ongoing challenges in sentencing repeat offenders, particularly in cases involving sexual offences. It also highlights the role of the Court of Appeal in ensuring that sentences are proportionate and in line with legal principles.

