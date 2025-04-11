Court of Appeal increases rapists' sentences

In a significant move to address serious cases of sexual violence, two rapists have had their sentences increased by the Court of Appeal following a referral by Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP. The two offenders, Paul Watson and Anthony McNamara, engaged in heinous acts of sexual abuse that left lasting trauma on their victims.

Paul Watson, 45, from Chorley, was found to have coerced and controlled a woman over a four-month period from January to April 2024, during which he committed multiple rapes. The court heard harrowing details of Watson's actions, with the victim feeling compelled to submit to him out of fear for her own safety.

In a separate, distressing case, 46-year-old Anthony McNamara from County Durham groomed and repeatedly raped a young person for several years, starting when the victim was just 12 years old. After his arrest in May 2024, McNamara was ordered not to contact the victim. Despite this instruction, he violated his bail conditions by continuing to groom and engage in sexual activity with the young person.

In response to the shocking nature of these crimes, Solicitor General Lucy Rigby expressed her dismay, stating, “I am sickened to read about these rapists’ crimes, who both repeatedly preyed on their victims and inflicted terror upon them. I am glad that the court has rightly decided to increase both of these sentences, and my thoughts today are with the victims who suffered unimaginable abuse.”

As a result of Rigby's referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, the Court of Appeal acted decisively. On 3 April 2025, Watson’s original 17-year sentence was quashed and replaced with a life imprisonment sentence, while McNamara’s 13-year sentence was increased to 23 years, consisting of an 18-year custodial term and a 5-year extended licence, reflecting the severity of their crimes.