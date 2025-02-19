Court of Appeal dismisses appeals in aggravated burglary and wounding case

The Court of Appeal has upheld the convictions and sentences of four men involved in a serious case of attempted aggravated burglary and wounding with intent. The case, heard in the Court of Appeal Criminal Division, involved multiple appeals against convictions and sentences handed down by the Crown Court at Isleworth.

The appellants, Prasanna Godwin, Varagavan Ravichandran, Gajanan Nabaratnarajah, and Ramesh Kumaraguru, were convicted of various offences related to a violent incident that occurred in August 2020 in Hayes, London. The charges included attempted aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On 17 July 2023, Godwin and Kumaraguru were convicted of wounding with intent, while Godwin, Ravichandran, and Nabaratnarajah were convicted of attempted aggravated burglary. Sentences ranged from six to eleven years and ten months, reflecting the severity of the offences.

The appellants challenged their convictions on several grounds, including the reliability of identification evidence and the alleged inadequacy of the trial judge's directions to the jury. They also sought to introduce new evidence in support of their appeals.

In a detailed judgment, the Court of Appeal, comprising Lord Justice Lewis, Mr Justice Jay, and Mrs Justice Tipples, rejected the appeals. The court found no arguable error in the trial judge's decision to leave the cases to the jury, noting that the identification evidence, while contested, was sufficient to support the convictions.

The court also dismissed the application to introduce new evidence, citing a lack of a reasonable explanation for its late submission and finding the evidence itself incapable of belief. The court concluded that the trial judge had given appropriate directions to the jury and that the convictions were safe.

Regarding the sentences, the Court of Appeal found them to be appropriate given the nature and seriousness of the offences. The court emphasised the violent nature of the attacks and the impact on the victims, noting that the sentences reflected the principles of totality and proportionality.

The judgment underscores the importance of careful consideration of identification evidence and the role of appellate courts in ensuring the fairness and integrity of criminal proceedings.

Learn More

For more information on criminal law and appeals, see BeCivil's guide to UK Criminal Law.