Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in child placement case

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against a placement order concerning a young boy, M, affirming the decision made by Her Honour Judge Astbury in the Family Court at Leeds. The case, which was heard by Lady Justice King, Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing, and Lord Justice William Davis, revolved around the complex issue of whether M should be placed with extended family members in Pakistan or be adopted in the UK.

The appeal was brought by M's aunt and uncle, who reside in Pakistan, following the Family Court's decision to issue a placement order for M's adoption in the UK. The case highlighted significant delays in care proceedings, with M having been subject to such proceedings for 62 weeks, far exceeding the statutory 26-week timeframe set out in the Children Act 1989.

M's mother, who has four other children from a previous relationship, had entered into a relationship with M's father, leading to a series of care proceedings initiated after the couple returned from a trip to Pakistan. The father's history included serious allegations of domestic abuse, and both parents had failed to adhere to a safety plan, resulting in M being placed in foster care.

The local authority initially explored the possibility of placing M with his aunt and uncle in Pakistan, conducting a viability assessment and a comprehensive CFAB assessment. However, concerns regarding financial constraints, the condition of the family home, and the lack of statutory support in Pakistan led to a change in the local authority's care plan, favouring adoption in the UK.

During the appeal, the Court of Appeal considered the extensive evidence presented, including the CFAB report and the legal implications of placing M in Pakistan. The Court noted the significant delays and uncertainties associated with such a placement, including the need for visas, financial support, and legal guardianship orders in Pakistan.

Lady Justice King, delivering the leading judgment, emphasised the importance of M's welfare and the need for a permanent and stable home without further delay. The Court found that the proposed placement in Pakistan was fraught with uncertainties and that the timescales for achieving such a placement were too lengthy, given M's need for stability and attachment at his young age.

The Court concluded that adoption in the UK offered a more certain and timely resolution, with culturally appropriate families already expressing interest in adopting M. The judgment highlighted the lack of any presumption in favour of family placement, reiterating that the child's welfare is the paramount consideration.

The decision underscores the challenges faced in international family placements and the importance of timely decision-making in care proceedings. The Court's ruling affirms the need for a proportionate and welfare-focused approach, balancing the benefits of family placement against the potential harm of delay.

