The Court of Appeal delivered significant judgements on 24 July 2025 in two related cases involving EasyGroup Limited, clarifying key principles in trademark infringement and validity law. These appeals arose from earlier High Court decisions that had largely dismissed EasyGroup's claims against multiple defendants.

Background and parties

EasyGroup Limited, the company established by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and associated with the easyJet airline brand, pursued trademark infringement claims against several parties including EasyFundraising Limited, The Support Group (UK) Limited, and Easy Live (Services) Limited. The disputes centred on EasyGroup's registered trademarks, particularly the "Easylife Stylised Mark" and "Easylife Word Mark," alongside registrations connected to easyJet and easy.com.

The original High Court proceedings saw contrasting outcomes. Mr Justice Fancourt dismissed EasyGroup's claims in November 2024 regarding the EasyFundraising dispute, whilst Deputy High Court Judge Nicholas Caddick reached a different conclusion in September 2024 concerning Easy Live, though this too was largely unfavourable to EasyGroup.

Key legal issues

The appeals primarily addressed the fundamental question of likelihood of confusion between EasyGroup's registered marks and the defendants' commercial signs. EasyGroup maintained that defendants' usage created public confusion, unfairly capitalising on its established brand identity. The defendants countered that their signs were sufficiently distinctive and would not cause average consumers to associate their services with EasyGroup.

Lord Justice Arnold, leading the Court of Appeal's analysis, emphasised that likelihood of confusion must be assessed globally, considering all relevant factors including consumer perception and the overall impression created by competing marks. The court noted moderate visual and aural similarities between terms like "Easylife" and "Easylive" but concluded these similarities alone were insufficient to establish confusion.

Genuine use and revocation

A crucial aspect involved revocation claims based on alleged non-use of trademarks. The Court of Appeal reinforced that trademark owners must actively use their marks in commerce to maintain registration validity. The judgement scrutinised whether EasyGroup's promotional activities constituted "genuine use" under the Trade Marks Act 1994, with defendants arguing that borderline promotional activities do not equate to genuine trading.

The court's analysis of "variant forms" proved significant, ruling that many signs asserted by EasyGroup did not alter the distinctive character of original marks sufficiently to justify infringement claims. This assessment underscored the importance of consumer perception, with judges noting that average consumers possess sufficient discernment to differentiate between competing brands.

Outcomes and implications

The appeals yielded mixed results for EasyGroup. In the EasyFundraising matter, the Court of Appeal upheld the original dismissal, finding insufficient evidence that defendants' activities would confuse average consumers. The court noted that whilst trademarks might share the common word "easy," this alone cannot establish infringement given the term's widespread commercial usage.

Conversely, regarding Easy Live, the Court of Appeal partially favoured EasyGroup, concluding that likelihood of confusion existed in specific circumstances, particularly concerning "easy live" terminology usage. However, the court ordered revision of EasyGroup's service specifications to better reflect actual services offered.

Legal precedent

These judgements reinforce established principles governing trademark protection whilst highlighting complexities in intellectual property disputes where consumer perception, market similarities, and brand identities intersect. The decisions emphasise that challenging existing trademarks requires clear and convincing evidence of actual confusion or non-distinctive use.

The cases illustrate the delicate balance between protecting distinctive marks and maintaining fair competition. They demonstrate that trademark owners must actively use their registrations whilst showing that mere similarity of terms, particularly common words like "easy," insufficient grounds for successful infringement claims without additional factors creating genuine consumer confusion.

These decisions establish important precedents for future trademark disputes, particularly regarding the assessment of likelihood of confusion and the requirements for maintaining trademark validity through genuine commercial use.