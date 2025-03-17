Family Court Grants Care Order for Vulnerable Teenager

The Family Court, presided over by Mr Justice Trowell, recently delivered a judgment in a long-standing case involving a care order application for HW, a 15-year-old with significant developmental challenges. The London Borough of Barnet, represented by Eve Robinson, sought a care order due to concerns about HW's welfare under the care of his family.

HW, diagnosed with Foetal Alcohol Disorder, global development delay, and Attention Deficit Disorder, was deemed not Gillick competent and displayed behaviours consistent with a much younger age. The case was marked by delays, with the application originating in November 2022, and was only resolved in March 2025.

HW's mother, FW, did not attend the hearing due to health issues, and was represented by David Marusza. HW's grandmother, GW, appeared in person, advocating for HW's return to her care despite an independent social worker's negative assessment of her parenting capacity.

The court noted significant delays in the proceedings, attributed to HW's absconding, criminal proceedings, and the time taken to arrange appropriate accommodation. These factors, combined with administrative errors, extended the case unnecessarily, impacting HW's stability.

The court heard submissions from all parties, with GW and FW arguing against the care order. They proposed alternative arrangements, such as moving HW to live with family in the North or Midlands, or voluntary accommodation until bail conditions were lifted. However, these proposals were deemed impractical given HW's complex needs and existing legal restrictions.

Mr Justice Trowell concluded that the care order was in HW's best interests, given the risks associated with his family environment, including allegations of serious offences and neglect. The court emphasised HW's need for stability and support, which could be better provided in his current placement.

The judgment highlighted the importance of GW in HW's life, acknowledging her love and commitment. The court encouraged maintaining contact, with provisions for regular visits and phone communication, stressing the need for cooperation with the local authority to facilitate these arrangements.

This case underscores the challenges faced by vulnerable children in the care system, particularly those with complex needs, and the critical role of timely and effective legal intervention in safeguarding their welfare.

