Court dismisses Halozyme's appeal on SPC applications

Background of the Case

The High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, Intellectual Property List (ChD), Patents Court, presided over by Mr. Justice Meade, recently delivered a judgment on an appeal filed by Halozyme, Inc. against the Comptroller-General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. The appeal concerned the refusal of two Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) applications by the Hearing Officer, Dr. Lawrence Cullen.

The Central Issue

The core issue in the appeal was whether recombinant human hyaluronidase, a component in the medicinal products Herceptin and MabThera, could be considered an active ingredient for the purposes of SPC applications. Halozyme argued that the component should be classified as an active ingredient due to its role in the medicinal products, while the Comptroller maintained that it was merely an excipient.

Legal Framework and Arguments

Halozyme's argument was based on the premise that recombinant human hyaluronidase had a pharmacological, immunological, or metabolic action of its own, which was covered by the therapeutic indications of the marketing authorisation. The company relied on scientific literature and the basic patent to support its claim. The Comptroller, represented by Stuart Baran, countered that the marketing authorisation and related documents did not support this classification.

Judgment and Reasoning

Mr. Justice Meade upheld the decision of the Hearing Officer, concluding that recombinant human hyaluronidase did not meet the criteria to be considered an active ingredient. The judge agreed with the Hearing Officer's assessment that the evidence presented by Halozyme was too general and did not demonstrate a specific therapeutic effect related to the approved indications.

Analysis of Evidence

The court examined various pieces of evidence, including scientific papers and clinical trial data. The judgment highlighted that the clinical trial cited by Halozyme did not conclusively demonstrate that the subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin was superior to the intravenous formulation, undermining the company's argument.

Impact of the Decision

This decision reaffirms the importance of clear and specific evidence in establishing the status of a component as an active ingredient in SPC applications. The court's reliance on the marketing authorisation and its associated documents as primary sources of evidence underscores the regulatory framework's role in such determinations.

Future Implications

The case may have broader implications for pharmaceutical companies seeking SPCs, particularly concerning the classification of components within medicinal products. The judgment also leaves open questions about the materials that can be considered in determining the status of an ingredient, which may be further clarified by future cases or references to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Learn More

