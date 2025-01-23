High Court dismisses application for judicial review in planning dispute

The High Court recently dismissed an application for leave to seek judicial review in a planning dispute, underscoring the necessity of adhering to procedural requirements and exhausting available remedies. The case involved an applicant challenging a planning decision by An Bord Pleanála, a statutory body in Ireland responsible for deciding appeals in planning matters.

The applicant had initially withdrawn their application for leave to seek judicial review, but later attempted to re-enter the proceedings. The court highlighted that once proceedings are withdrawn, they cannot be re-entered without exceptional circumstances, which were not present in this case.

The judgment emphasised the importance of the eight-week statutory limit for seeking judicial review of planning decisions under the Planning and Development Act 2000. The court noted that allowing applicants to withdraw and then reapply for leave would undermine the legislative intent of this time limit.

In its decision, the court referenced the case of Indaver Ireland v. An Bord Pleanála [2013] IEHC 11, where the applicant withdrew proceedings at a late stage, resulting in significant costs for the defence. The court in the present case reiterated that such conduct could be seen as an abuse of the court process.

The applicant in the current case argued that medical appointments had prevented them from pursuing the case earlier. However, the court found that this did not constitute a sufficient basis for reinstating the withdrawn proceedings. The applicant's improved health was deemed irrelevant to the legal requirements for re-entering the case.

Moreover, the court pointed out that the applicant had failed to exhaust available remedies by not making a valid appeal to the board initially. This failure precluded the applicant from seeking judicial review, as the duty to exhaust remedies includes correctly observing the legal conditions for such remedies.

The court concluded that the proceedings could not be reinstated due to the lack of exceptional circumstances and the prejudice that would be caused to the other parties involved. The application for leave to seek judicial review was therefore dismissed, with no order as to costs.

This judgment serves as a reminder of the stringent procedural requirements in planning disputes and the importance of exhausting all available remedies before seeking judicial review.

