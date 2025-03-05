Court considers adjournment in child abduction case

High Court adjourns child abduction case due to legal aid refusal

In a recent decision, the High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Harrison, addressed a complex case under the 1980 Hague Convention concerning international child abduction. The case involved a five-year-old boy, A, who was taken from Poland to England by his mother without the father's consent. The father sought the child's return to Poland under the Convention, leading to a legal battle that highlighted issues of representation and fairness in international family law.

The mother, initially represented by Duncan Lewis solicitors, found herself without legal representation after her application for legal aid was refused by the Legal Aid Agency (LAA) on the grounds of the case's merits. This left her to face the proceedings alone, assisted only by a McKenzie Friend, while the father was represented by Mr Frankie Shama, instructed by Dawson Cornwell Solicitors.

The court was tasked with determining whether to adjourn the case to allow the mother time to appeal the legal aid decision. The refusal of legal aid was based on the perceived lack of merit in the mother's defence under Article 13(b) of the 1980 Hague Convention, which considers the risk of harm to the child if returned to the home country.

Mr Justice Harrison noted the complexities involved in such cases, particularly when the respondent is unrepresented and faces language barriers. The mother alleged domestic abuse by the father and was diagnosed with a mild depressive episode by a psychiatrist, Dr Kolkiewicz, which added to her vulnerability in representing herself.

The judge expressed concern over the disparity in legal representation, highlighting the challenges faced by unrepresented litigants in international family law cases. He acknowledged the potential impact of adjournment on the child and the father, who had travelled from Poland for the hearing.

Ultimately, Mr Justice Harrison decided to grant the adjournment, citing the last-minute nature of the legal aid refusal and the mother's limited time to prepare her case. He emphasised the importance of ensuring fairness and the ability of both parties to effectively present their cases.

The adjournment allows the mother six weeks to appeal the legal aid decision, with the next hearing scheduled for April 2025. The judge made it clear that further adjournments would not be granted if the appeal was unsuccessful, urging the mother to prepare for the possibility of representing herself again.

This case underscores the critical role of legal representation in ensuring fair proceedings, particularly in complex international cases involving vulnerable parties. It also highlights the need for careful consideration of legal aid decisions and their impact on access to justice.

Learn More

For more information on family law, see BeCivil's guide to UK Family Law.