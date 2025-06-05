Britain's judicial system is facing significant scrutiny as senior legal figures raise alarms over the impact of extensive court backlogs. The deputy president of the Supreme Court, Lord Hodge, has stated that the ongoing issues present a "real risk" to the UK's international reputation. During a session with a House of Lords committee, Lord Hodge noted that these persistent problems are undermining the country's image as a strong rule-of-law nation.

Adding to the discussion, Supreme Court president Lord Reed pointed out the exorbitant costs associated with legal proceedings, particularly in family law, which can render access to justice unattainable for many individuals. The financial barriers exacerbated by these delays pose substantial challenges to those seeking resolution in legal matters.

Katie McCann, founder and managing partner of family law firm Lowry Legal, articulated the severity of the situation by stating, “I have never seen delays like this in my 20 plus years of practice. I am issuing financial remedy applications and getting dates for first appointments six months on.” She attributes these longstanding delays to the withdrawal of legal aid funding in 2013, which has led to a rise in the number of litigants representing themselves in court.

Furthermore, McCann pointed out that while courts adapted to remote hearings during the Covid pandemic, the return to face-to-face proceedings has exacerbated delays and negated previous efficiencies. She cautioned, “Lengthy delays such as these are causing financial harm and emotional harm to families and especially children caught in the uncertainty of a protracted divorce.” This has prompted her firm to recommend non-court dispute resolution methods to clients, particularly endorsing the private Financial Dispute Resolution (PFDR) process as a more efficient alternative.

Referring to this approach, McCann remarked, “We call this the Bupa of the legal world; we are taking things out of the court system as it is so inefficient.” By allowing clients to choose their own ‘judge’, typically a senior barrister, and setting the terms of their hearings, the PFDR process aims to provide a more accessible legal resolution.

McCann's assessment also pointed to a broader concern regarding government inaction over the years, stating, “The last government was in power for 14 years and have allowed the courts system to continually and dramatically erode, reducing everyone’s access to the justice system we deserve.” Such comments reflect a growing sentiment that immediate reforms are necessary to restore confidence in the UK’s legal framework and prevent further damage to its reputation on the global stage.