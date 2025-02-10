Court addresses costs management in serious injury case

Background of the Case

The High Court was tasked with determining a costs management issue in the case of Mr Leon Zavorotnii, who was severely injured in a road traffic accident involving Mr Lukasz Malinowski. The accident occurred on 31 March 2018, when Mr Malinowski's vehicle collided with a stationary HGV, resulting in serious injuries to Mr Zavorotnii.

Legal Proceedings

Mr Malinowski admitted to driving without due care and attention, while the HGV driver, Mr Plamen Nikolov, pleaded guilty to leaving the vehicle parked without lights. The National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society Limited, as the insurer, was also involved. Mr Malinowski sought an indemnity or contribution from Mr Nikolov and the insurer, which was settled out of court.

Complexities and Challenges

The case was complicated by language barriers and the severity of Mr Zavorotnii's injuries, which included skull fractures and severe brain injury. The claim was initially dismissed against Mr Malinowski's Polish insurers and was later allowed to proceed under the Limitation Act 1980.

Judgment and Costs Management

Judgment was entered in favour of Mr Zavorotnii, with Mr Malinowski found negligent. The court faced the challenge of managing costs, especially given the significant differences between the parties' cost budgets. The court allowed a budget of £308,909.30, which was a compromise between the claimant's and defendant's proposals.

Cost Budget Analysis

The court's decision to allow 18.2% more than the defendant's offer but 40% less than the claimant's request highlighted the need for realistic budgeting. The claimant's budget was deemed overly ambitious, yet not entirely unrealistic, allowing the court to order costs in the case.

Judicial Discretion

The court exercised its discretion under CPR 44.2, considering the conduct of the parties and the complexity of the case. The decision underscored the importance of cooperation and realistic budgeting in litigation.

Implications for Future Cases

The judgment serves as a reminder that while costs in the case is a common order, it is not guaranteed. Parties are encouraged to present realistic budgets to avoid potential costs sanctions in future hearings.

Conclusion

This case highlights the judicial balancing act required in managing complex personal injury claims, particularly where language barriers and severe injuries are involved. The court's decision reflects a careful consideration of costs management principles and the need for fairness in litigation.

