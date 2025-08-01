The security landscape surrounding UK prisons is undergoing a significant transformation as police and prison services mount an extensive campaign against the increasing threat posed by drones. This nationwide crackdown is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, aimed at disrupting the activities of organised crime gangs that are utilising drones to facilitate drug and weapon drops into prisons. The urgency of this initiative is underscored by new data revealing a staggering 43 per cent rise in drone incidents, with 1,712 recorded between April 2024 and March 2025 across England and Wales.

In a concerted effort to curb this trend, the Government is investing an additional £900,000 into counter-drone measures, building on a prior investment of £40 million aimed at enhancing prison security through measures such as exterior netting and reinforced windows. Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, remarked, “The ease with which drones were operating over prisons was yet another sign of the chaotic prison system we inherited last July.” He further elaborated that tackling the organised crime gangs behind these drone operations is essential to reforming the prison environment and reducing crime.

Recent counter-drone operations conducted at HMPs Manchester and Wandsworth highlight the crackdown’s immediate impact, resulting in nine arrests. In a noteworthy incident, a sophisticated drone recovered during the Wandsworth operation, valued at £6,000, demonstrated the capabilities these devices possess; it had an extended flight time of 40 minutes and could carry four loads. The authorities are responding with urgency, as even more operations are scheduled in the near future.

In a related development, four additional arrests were made by West Mercia Police for flying drones over the high-security HMP Long Lartin. Claire McGuire, Detective Superintendent of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, stated, “Tackling the use of drones to smuggle drugs, weapons, and other illicit items into prisons is one of our top priorities.” She noted that these drone-related activities exacerbate the existing issues within the prison system that impact the safety of both staff and inmates.

Additionally, the latest Safety in Custody statistics paint a stark picture of the escalating violence within prisons, reporting 20,570 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and 10,568 assaults on staff in the year leading to March 2025. The need for countermeasures is further emphasised by the ongoing trial of tasers in adult male prisons and the approval for protective body armour for prison staff working with high-risk offenders.

Overall, the sustained focus on dismantling drone operations, alongside broader security enhancements, is a proactive step towards addressing the challenges within the UK’s prison system while ensuring the safety of all those involved.