Costs division scrutinised in family law

On 31st March 2025, Recorder Nicholas Allen KC delivered a pivotal judgment in the case of DF v YB (No. 2: Costs), highlighting the intricate details surrounding cost division in financial remedy proceedings following a contentious divorce. Originating from the Central Family Court, the case underlines the significant financial ramifications that can arise within family litigation.

In February 2025, preceding the March judgment, the court examined vital financial considerations regarding DF's application. It was revealed that DF had already incurred legal fees of approximately £566,289 while YB's costs amounted to around £378,611. Collectively, the legal expenses exceeded £944,900, encapsulating a scenario in which significant portions of marital assets are consumed by legal fees. This financial strain sets a complex backdrop to the proceedings.

The recent March judgment primarily focused on DF's application for YB to pay costs, a request met with resistance from YB's legal team. The court deliberated on various dimensions of conduct exhibited by both parties throughout the litigation, taking into account the significant disparity in costs incurred. DF's representation argued vigorously that YB’s conduct during the proceedings warranted attention and justified the request for a costs order.

In his assessment of the proceedings, Recorder Allen noted the substantial financial implications. “If the net assets were to be divided equally, YB would effectively contribute around £150,000 towards DF's costs.” This discussion led to key considerations surrounding the practice of “top-slicing” costs, ensuring that both paid and unpaid expenditures are deducted from shared marital assets before any division occurs.

DF's legal team pressed for the court to consider costs from the First Financial Dispute Resolution (PFDR) Appointment onwards, advocating that YB's conduct had escalated the financial burden disproportionately. The judge thoroughly reviewed evidence presented related to claims for costs and assessed activities likely exacerbating financial evaluation.

The court's position remains that under the Family Procedure Rules (FPR), costs are typically not awarded to the winning party without evidence of improper conduct. Evaluating circumstances under rule 28 came into play, elucidating factors which could justify a shift in costs due to inappropriate behaviour during proceedings.

Despite DF’s compelling arguments regarding YB’s conduct and significant financial edge, the court ultimately ruled that a further order for costs was not warranted. Prior contributions made by YB towards costs were factored into the final financial outcome, influencing the decision against an additional costs order.

Reconciling the judgment summary, Recorder Allen emphasised the necessity for parties to engage constructively with alternative dispute resolution processes. The evolving perspective of the court implies that a continued unwillingness to engage meaningfully may lead to potential costs implications for the future.

In conclusion, while acknowledging the unsatisfactory conduct attributed to YB, the judge's decision accurately reflects the complexities inherent in family law cases related to cost assessments. This judgment represents a significant precedent that elevates awareness of the financial consequences of familial separations and stresses the importance of conduct in striving for equitable resolutions within the family court system. The ramifications of these findings resonate profoundly, illustrating the intricacies involved in navigating financial remedy proceedings within divorce cases.