Cost management dispute in consolidated claims

Background and Case Details

The High Court, presided over by Her Honour Judge Karen Walden-Smith, delivered a significant judgment on cost management and scheduling issues in the consolidated case of Abbotsley Limited and Vivien Inez Saunders versus Pheasantland Limited and others. The case, which involved multiple parties and complex legal questions, highlighted the challenges of managing costs and scheduling in multi-party litigation.

Consolidation and Scheduling Issues

The proceedings stemmed from the consolidation of two separate claims, which were ordered to be heard together in a 15-day trial initially scheduled to commence on 6 January 2025. However, due to administrative errors and a failure to properly list a Costs Case Management Conference (CCMC), the trial dates were disrupted, leading to a rescheduling for late April 2025.

The court's oversight in listing the CCMC and the subsequent lack of communication with the parties regarding their availability were central to the scheduling difficulties. Ms. Saunders, representing the claimants, expressed frustration with the court's administration, noting a breakdown in communication.

Cost Management and Budgeting

Cost management became a focal point of the proceedings, with the claimants seeking to revisit their costs budgets in light of the consolidation. The first defendant argued that the issues had already been determined, invoking the principle of res judicata. However, the court recognised the consolidation as a significant development warranting a reassessment of cost budgets.

Under the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR), the court has broad discretion in case management, including cost budgeting. The court's role is to ensure that costs are reasonable and proportionate, considering the complexity and value of the issues in dispute.

Litigants in Person and Legal Representation

A notable aspect of the case was Ms. Saunders' decision to act as a litigant in person, despite having the means to instruct solicitors. While she engaged senior counsel on a direct access basis, the absence of a practising solicitor in the proceedings was highlighted as a potential disadvantage for all parties involved.

Future Directions and Hearings

Judge Walden-Smith issued directions for a three-hour remote hearing on 17 February 2025, dedicated to addressing costs budgeting. The parties were instructed to submit updated cost reports and budget discussion documents ahead of this hearing, ensuring transparency and preparedness.

The court emphasised the importance of email communication for service of documents, given the previous service difficulties experienced in the case.

Conclusion

This judgment underscores the complexities involved in managing multi-party litigation, particularly in terms of scheduling and cost management. The court's decision to reassess cost budgets following the consolidation highlights the dynamic nature of case management and the need for flexibility in addressing significant developments.

Learn More

