Corrs supports Whiteoak on Arcadia acquisition
Australia’s independent law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth has advised Whiteoak Growth Fund II on acquiring Arcadia Consolidated Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries, aiming to accelerate growth alongside the existing management team
Led by partner Glen Sauer, the firm provided comprehensive legal support across multiple practices and highlighted the strategic investment's focus on high-quality Australian growth companies.
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