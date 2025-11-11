Corrs opens new Melbourne office today
Australia's leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has moved into its impressive new Melbourne office at 120 Collins Street
The new location signifies the firm’s dedication to providing a modern workplace that accommodates the needs of employees, clients, and visitors alike. Corrs CEO, Gavin MacLaren stated, “Our move to 120 Collins reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that meets the needs of our people, our clients and our guests.” The office, designed by acclaimed architectural firm Bates Smart, showcases a sophisticated fit-out facilitated by a collaborative effort between Buildcorp, the head contractor, and Generate Property Group, the project manager. Standing as Australia’s tallest office building, 120 Collins offers breathtaking panoramic views and exceptional building services, and boasts a highly desirable location within the bustling Melbourne CBD.