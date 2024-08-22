Corrs Chambers Westgarth expands Melbourne team with five new partners

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has strengthened its Melbourne office with the appointment of five new partners across key practice areas, including tax, commercial litigation, banking & finance, and insurance. This strategic move underscores the firm's dedication to expanding its Melbourne-based offerings and enhancing its service capabilities for clients in these critical sectors.

The new partners joining Corrs are:

Angelina Lagana (Tax Controversy): An expert in tax controversy and dispute resolution, Angelina brings significant experience advising large corporates, multinationals, and high-net-worth individuals on all aspects of the tax lifecycle. She joins from KPMG Law, where she led the Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution Practice in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Angelina will begin her role at Corrs in late 2024 as Partner and Practice Group Leader for Tax Controversy.

Luke Imbriano (Tax Controversy): Specializing in income tax controversy and dispute resolution, Luke focuses on advising large domestic and multinational clients in the real property and infrastructure sectors. He joined Corrs on 6 August 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his time at KPMG Law.

Lucinda Hill (Commercial Litigation): With over 15 years of experience, Lucinda is a seasoned litigator specializing in complex commercial disputes, class actions, and regulatory investigations. She has significant expertise in handling class actions and regulatory matters in sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and energy. Lucinda joined Corrs from Ashurst on 5 August 2024, where she headed the Melbourne disputes practice.

Paul Sroka (Banking & Finance): Paul brings more than 25 years of experience in the Melbourne and Asian markets, advising on corporate finance, acquisition finance, and structured finance. A former leader of the Victorian branch of the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), Paul will join Corrs in September 2024.

Lucy Terracall (Insurance): A leading insurance law specialist, Lucy has a strong background in advising corporate and government clients on insurance, reinsurance, and risk management issues. Her expertise extends to cyber risk management and large-scale insurance disputes, particularly in class action contexts. Lucy will join Corrs from Clayton Utz in late 2024.

Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren commented on the appointments, stating, “Angelina, Luke, Lucinda, Paul, and Lucy are all highly respected in their areas of expertise. Our clients will benefit from their significant experience, insights, and commercial capability, and the appointments will add considerable value to our Melbourne-based offering. We are delighted to welcome these experienced practitioners to the Corrs partnership.”

This expansion of Corrs' Melbourne office highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier legal talent and enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients across Australia and globally.