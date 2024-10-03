Corrs Chambers Westgarth advises AZ Next Generation Advisory

The US-based private equity firm’s investment will bolster AZ NGA’s expansion in the Australian financial services sector, enhancing their acquisition and consolidation efforts in financial advisory and accounting businesses.

Corrs’ legal team, led by partners Andrew Lumsden and Felicity Saxon, with support from Ben Emblin, Odette Gourley, and Andrew Hewson, provided comprehensive advice throughout the transaction, drawing expertise from their corporate, intellectual property, and banking and finance practices.

Commenting on the deal, Andrew Lumsden emphasised the long-standing partnership between Corrs and AZ NGA, noting this transaction as pivotal in AZ NGA’s mission to be the growth and succession partner of choice for Australian financial advisory firms. The transaction also underscores Corrs’ expertise in financial services M&A and private equity investments.

Andrew Symes, Chief Legal Officer at AZ NGA, praised the Corrs team for their guidance through the deal’s complexities, marking it as a major milestone in AZ NGA's growth strategy.