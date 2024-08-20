Corrs advises Vinva on Magellan partnership

Australia’s premier independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has successfully advised Vinva Holdings Limited on its A$138.5 million strategic partnership with Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX).

This significant deal includes Magellan acquiring a 29.5% stake in Vinva and entering a long-term global distribution agreement, marking a pivotal step for both companies.

Vinva, a global investment management firm founded in Australia in 2010, manages over $22 billion in active share investment strategies across 47 countries for over 50 institutional clients, including some of Australia’s largest superannuation funds. The firm is a leader in systematic equity strategies, specialising in both long and long-short strategies for institutional and wholesale clients across Australia and global equity markets.

The strategic partnership with Magellan is set to broaden Vinva’s reach, providing avenues for distributing its investment strategies to US and other offshore institutional investors, as well as to retail investors and platform markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Fadi Khoury, the lead partner from Corrs Chambers Westgarth, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, stating, “We are delighted to have advised Vinva on this transaction, which marks a significant milestone for the successful founder and employee-owned business. The partnership with Magellan offers a pathway for US institutional investors and local retail investors to access the firm’s strategies."

Fadi Khoury further emphasised the significance of this partnership, noting, “This deal highlights Corrs’ expertise in strategic fund management sector transactions for best-in-class managers.”

This partnership is not only a testament to Vinva’s growing influence in global investment management but also showcases Corrs Chambers Westgarth's capabilities in facilitating complex and high-value transactions within the strategic fund management sector.