Corrs advises Realm on IPO

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has advised Dominion Investment Management Pty Ltd (Realm) on the A$300 million initial public offering (IPO) of Dominion Income Trust 1 (Trust) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Realm is an Australia-based asset management firm with over A$7 billion in funds under management The IPO involves offering between A$150 million and A$300 million in Units in the Trust and its proposed listing on the ASX Proceeds from the subscriptions will be used by the Trust to invest in unsubordinated, unsecured, deferrable, and redeemable floating rate notes issued by the Dominion Investment Trust

Led by partner Fadi Khoury and supported by corporate practice experts, Corrs advised Realm on all aspects of the transaction Commenting on the matter, Corrs lead partner Fadi Khoury said “We are thrilled to advise Realm on the first-of-its-kind offering which aligns with its goal of being a market-leading Australian-based credit and fixed income manager

This transaction further strengthens Corrs’ reputation as a leading firm for ASX-listed funds and the team’s expertise in providing innovative solutions to complex matters”