Corrs advises on Qube’s A$2 billion debt programme

Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Australia’s leading independent law firm, has advised ANZ, Bank of China, Mizuho, MUFG, and NAB as dealers and joint lead managers on the establishment of Qube Holdings’ A$2 billion Australian debt issuance programme and its debut A$600 million issuance.

Qube Holdings, Australia’s largest integrated provider of import and export logistics services, has entered the Australian wholesale debt capital markets as a rated issuer for the first time. This strategic move enables Qube to diversify its funding sources and extend its debt maturity profile, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The transaction was led by Corrs partner Jo Dodd, supported by Chloe Delahunt-Devlin and the firm’s banking and finance experts.

Jo Dodd commented: “We are very pleased to have advised the dealer group on this significant transaction in the Australian debt capital markets. This marks Qube’s debut issuance as a rated entity, transitioning into longer-term funding from wholesale debt investors.

“The transaction enhances Corrs’ reputation as a top-tier, trusted adviser on debt capital markets transactions.”

This deal highlights Corrs Chambers Westgarth’s leadership in complex capital markets transactions, reinforcing its status as a premier adviser in the Australian legal market.