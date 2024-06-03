Corrs advises Next Capital on A$98 million acquisition of Scentia

This website uses cookies

Australia's leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has advised Next Capital on its A$98 million acquisition of Scentia, a prominent Australian education and training provider

Scentia, through its subsidiary businesses Australian Institute of Management (AIM) and Australasian College of Health and Wellness (ACHW), offers a wide range of educational and training services. These include leadership and management training, vocational training services in project management, human resources, and business administration, as well as post-graduate and undergraduate qualification education services in dermal aesthetics.

The transaction was led by Corrs partner Glen Sauer, with support from partners John Mosley, James North, and Stephen Price. The team provided comprehensive advice on all aspects of the transaction, drawing on the firm's expertise across banking and finance, technology, media and telecommunications, and employment practices.

"We are delighted to support Next Capital on its acquisition of Scentia," said Glen Sauer. "Next Capital’s investment will assist Scentia to capitalise on growth in the education sector, and we look forward to working with Next Capital and Scentia as the business continues to grow."