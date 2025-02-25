Corrs advises Cosette on acquisition

The transaction marks a significant step for Cosette, a US-based fully integrated pharmaceutical company, as it expands its global footprint.

Cosette has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Mayne, an ASX-listed speciality pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel pharmaceuticals in women’s health and dermatology. Mayne has key operations in the U.S. and Australia, making it a strategic addition to Cosette’s portfolio.

Led by corporate partners Sandy Mak, Shabarika Ajitkumar and Russell Philip, the transaction was supported by partners across Corrs’ banking and finance, competition, employment and labour, ESG, environment and planning, intellectual property, commercial litigation, real estate and tax practices. Corrs worked closely with Cosette’s internal counsel Serge Ilin-Schneider and its US legal advisers Ropes & Gray LLP, led by Jackie Cohen and Sam Levitt, to advise on all aspects of the transaction.

Commenting on the matter, Corrs head of corporate, Sandy Mak said “We are delighted to advise Cosette on this significant acquisition, which will strengthen its portfolio and global reach, positioning the company as a leading player in women’s health and dermatology. The transaction exemplifies Corrs’ reputation as a trusted advisor in large-scale pharmaceutical business transactions and the firm’s expertise in complex, cross-border matters.”