Corrs advises Coles on headquarters lease

Coles Group Limited has leased part of the building for a significant term following an extensive retrofit. Unlike moves into newly developed office precincts, Coles has chosen an existing, well-located and environmentally certified building with net zero carbon operations, ensuring a sustainable and low-risk transition. The relocation from 800 Toorak Road in Hawthorn East to Melbourne’s CBD reflects Coles’ aim to access a broader talent pool for its Store Support Centre, with 720 Bourke Street offering better public transport connections.

The transaction was led by Corrs partner Nathaniel Popelianski, special counsel Lauren Ielasi, and senior associate Jeremy Brown, with support from partners Phil Catania, Jennee Chan and Heidi Roberts. The firm’s real estate, responsible business and ESG, tax, and technology, media and telecommunications teams provided additional expertise.

Nathaniel Popelianski said "We are delighted to advise Coles on securing its future headquarters in one of Melbourne’s largest office leasing transactions of the year. The transaction is a major boost to the CBD commercial office market, demonstrates a willingness for major occupiers to select existing building refits and exemplifies Corrs’ reputation as a market-leader in large-scale office transactions."