Corrs advises ClearView on capital notes

Corrs Chambers Westgarth has successfully guided ClearView Wealth Limited in its issuance of A$120 million Subordinated Notes

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has advised ClearView Wealth Limited (ClearView) on its recent issuance of A$120 million Subordinated Notes, considered Tier 2 Capital instruments. ClearView, an ASX-listed Australian life insurance business, issued these Notes to wholesale investors, meeting the stringent requirements set by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) for Tier 2 Capital. This marks ClearView’s second Tier 2 Capital raising after its inaugural issuance in 2020. For this transaction, MUFG Securities Asia Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Joint Lead Managers.

The team at Corrs, led by partner Jo Dodd, included partners Cameron Blackwood and Shabarika Ajitkumar, as well as senior associate Chloe Delahunt-Devlin. Together, they provided comprehensive advice on all aspects of the transaction, drawing on the firm’s expertise across banking and finance, corporate, and tax practices. Commenting on the matter, lead partner Jo Dodd said “We are thrilled to advise ClearView on this significant issuance, bolstering its Tier 2 Capital and operational capacity. The transaction further enhances Corrs reputation as a top-tier and trusted adviser on debt capital markets transactions”