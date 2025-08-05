Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has acted as Lead Tax Advisor to APA Group (APA) on the Brigalow Pipeline Project – a major new energy infrastructure development supporting the transformation of Queensland's energy market. The Brigalow Pipeline will deliver gas to CS Energy’s peaking power station at the Kogan Clean Energy Hub, representing a significant step in strengthening the region’s energy reliability and supporting the shift to cleaner energy solutions.

The Corrs team, led by tax partners Luke Imbriano and Cameron Blackwood, and supported by senior associate Nathan Unitt, provided end-to-end tax advisory services on the project. Commenting on the matter, Luke Imbriano said “We are proud to have assisted APA on such an important development for Queensland. This project adds to Corrs’ strong track record advising on the tax implications associated with the development of complex greenfield infrastructure and energy projects across Australia. We are pleased to have contributed to the tax workstream of this project and look forward to continuing our support for innovative energy initiatives.” APA Head of Tax, Adrian Lovell, said “This project builds on our strategy to support energy security and transition along Australia’s east coast. We thank Corrs for their trusted advice and guidance throughout the project.”