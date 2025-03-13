Coroner raises concerns over safety

A coroner has confirmed that he will issue a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, raising concerns over the lack of regulation in child combat sports.

HM Assistant Coroner Michael Pemberton announced his decision at a pre-inquest review into the death of 15-year-old Liverpool kickboxing champion Alex Eastwood (pictured), who died after suffering a head injury in an unsanctioned fight. Pemberton said he was concerned there appears to be no regulatory guidance in terms of any child combat sports. In terms of children's participation in any of these activities, there appears to be no basic framework upon which individual clubs or parents can assess the risk that may be apparent in that activity, and the management of that risk. I’m minded to make a Regulation 28 report. I will take steps to provide that prior to the inquest.

Alex had fought three rounds in a kickboxing bout at a gym in Platt Bridge, Wigan, on 29 June 2024 before becoming seriously unwell. He was initially taken to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan before being transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain but died on 2 July.

Alex’s family, who live in Fazakerley, have raised concerns about the safety measures in place around his fight and the wider lack of regulation in child combat sports. They said they welcome the coroner’s decision to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report highlighting the serious safeguarding issues surrounding child combat sports. This is an important step towards ensuring that no other family has to suffer the heartbreak that we have endured following Alex’s tragic death.

They also expressed gratitude to the coroner for recognising the importance of addressing the lack of regulation and oversight in child combat sports, adding that they hope his findings will lead to meaningful changes in safeguarding measures to better protect young athletes like Alex. As a family, we remain committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding Alex’s death and look forward to the forthcoming inquest, where we hope to obtain further answers and accountability. Alex’s legacy must be one of change, and we will continue to push for greater protections for children taking part in combat sports.

The full inquest is expected to take place over four days in June 2025. Alex’s family are represented by Thomas Jervis and Jill Paterson, personal injury solicitors at law firm Leigh Day.

Jill Paterson said the coroner’s decision to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report is a critical step in addressing what appear to be clear gaps in safeguarding within child combat sports. Alex’s death has brought into sharp focus the urgent need for robust safety measures and oversight in these sports to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

She added that they will continue to support Alex’s family as they seek answers and push for meaningful changes to better protect young people participating in combat sports.