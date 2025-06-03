The recent inquest into the tragic death of Jodey Whiting has brought to light critical failings by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that were deemed as a direct trigger for her taking her own life. Jodey, who died on 21 February 2017, faced severe distress due to the abrupt termination of her Employment Support Allowance (ESA). During the proceedings, her mother, Joy Dove, expressed the enduring pain of losing her daughter, emphasising that “It has been over eight years since we lost our Jodey, but she is with us every day. Her family misses her terribly.”

Coroner Clare Bailey recorded a narrative conclusion stating that the DWP’s decision to suspend Jodey’s benefits was the catalyst for the tragic event. The inquest highlighted five key missed opportunities by the DWP, which could have identified Jodey's vulnerabilities and potentially prevented her death. Joy recounted the distress Jodey experienced upon receiving the notice, revealing that her daughter felt hopeless after being labelled ‘fit for work,’ despite her ongoing physical and mental health issues.

Joy maintained her belief that the DWP’s failings played a crucial role in Jodey’s death, saying, “I have always believed that Jodey took her life due to failings by the DWP and today the coroner has confirmed that the mistakes made by the DWP in the way they handled Jodey’s case caused her death.”

Merry Varney, a partner at Leigh Day, noted the inquest's significance, saying, “Today’s conclusion shows the importance of thorough inquests that properly investigate how a death occurred.” Joy’s unwavering fight for justice, supported by her family and others, sheds light on systemic issues within the DWP that have not only affected Jodey but many other vulnerable individuals. Joy hopes that the DWP “will help safeguard other unwell and disabled people like my Jodey” to avoid similar tragedies in the future.