Isle of Man commercial litigation and employment firm Coren Law has introduced "CLICK" - the Island's first online civil procedure portal. CLICK ON: Coren on Isle of Man Civil Procedure (or "CLICK") is an easy-to-use digital knowledge hub for practitioners and students to access Manx civil procedure law and practice. Users can find CLICK on the Coren Law website (www.corenlaw.im), which features a brief video explaining how it works.

The portal is arranged alphabetically, serving as a one-stop shop that cross-references essential Manx statutes, Isle of Man Rules of Court, case-law precedents, as well as practitioner and academic commentary on numerous civil procedure search terms, like "appeal", "disclosure" and "witness statement". CLICK benefits from Advocate Steven Coren’s 25 years of experience in advising and teaching on Isle of Man civil procedure cases. It was designed by Afundi.

CLICK boasts over 100 pages of text, logically organised from A-Z. Users can search alphabetically for information or use a search bar to find specific terms. Alternatively, the CTRL + F function can be employed for searching within the portal. The majority of content links to original sources online, including Acts of Tynwald, High Court Rules, cases with highlighted paragraph numbers, and related commentary. The portal is regularly updated and includes vital data regarding trends, such as key limitation periods or instances where indemnity costs have been ordered. Additionally, CLICK highlights how Manx law diverges from that of England and Wales. This innovative resource is anticipated to become an essential tool for Isle of Man practitioners and students, complementing existing sources like Manx Law Reports and Judgments Online.

CLICK is freely accessible, requiring no account login. Users can simply visit the Coren Law website, click on CLICK, and begin their search. Those wishing to support CIRCA Isle of Man, a local charity focused on enhancing inclusion, accessibility, and wellbeing across the Island, can make voluntary donations via the Donate | CIRCA Isle of Man section.

Director of Coren Law Steven Coren expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating "Click is an exciting project. Since the Rules of Court were introduced in 2009, the Isle of Man has developed significant case-law on most key areas of civil procedure. It continues to develop all the time. Now it’s even more readily available online. I hope Click becomes widely used. Comments, corrections or suggestions can be e-mailed to click@corenlaw.im."

CIRCA Isle of Man Centre Manager Laura Cubbon highlighted the community's needs by saying "CIRCA provides practical support, information and guidance to help people live independently, confidently, and safely. Our services include free shopmobility equipment for those with physical disabilities, short-term equipment loans, assistance navigating local support options, and connections to a wide range of charities and community organisations. CIRCA’s work ensures that individuals and families facing physical, social or mental health challenges can access the help they need, when they need it most. Every donation we receive directly strengthens the services we can offer—from maintaining essential mobility equipment to expanding our information and outreach support."

For further inquiries, Steven Coren can be reached at 01624-660180 (office) or 07624-250765 (mobile) or via email at steven@corenlaw.im. Coren Law is the trading name of Coren Law Limited, an incorporated legal practice based in the Isle of Man.