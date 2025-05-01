Coodes Solicitors, one of the UK's oldest law firms, has taken a significant step in its more than 275-year history by appointing Elise Alma as its new Chair. Founded in 1747, Coodes has become an integral part of the South West legal landscape, operating with over 180 staff across eight offices in Cornwall and Devon. The firm is renowned for advising families, individuals, and businesses, often across generations, on key legal matters that influence their lives and futures.

Elise Alma steps into the role of Chair, succeeding Peter Lamble, who retired after seven years of service in this capacity and a total of 23 years with the firm. Under Lamble’s leadership, Coodes experienced remarkable growth, evolving into a business with revenues exceeding £11 million and ranking among the top four per cent of law firms in the UK. Elise, already part of the firm's executive board, boasts over three decades of experience in family law, making her exceptionally well-suited for this important role.

Commenting on her appointment, Elise Alma said “I am honoured and very proud to follow in the footsteps of those who have led Coodes throughout its history and to have the opportunity lead the fabulous team of people that make up the firm today.” She expressed her commitment to the community saying, “Coodes has been an important part of Cornwall and Devon for a long time, growing and evolving to support our community and meet the changing needs of individuals, families and businesses.” In her new role, she looks to honour the firm’s legacy while driving future growth.

Having joined Coodes in 1987, Elise is credited with expanding the Family Law team from just two lawyers to one of the most prominent in the region. Her professional achievements include memberships in various prestigious law panels, reflecting her expertise and recognition within the legal community. In addition to her practice, she has played a significant role in shaping policy and professional development within the legal profession in the South West, having served as President of both Cornwall Law Society and the Association of South Western Law Societies.

As Peter Lamble transitions into retirement, he shared his pride in Coodes’ contribution to the local community, noting “it has been a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues as custodians of this great firm.” He highlighted the meaningful changes within the firm during his tenure, including the growth of female representation among partners, stating, “Among the greatest rewards has been the opportunity to nurture emerging talent, grow the number of business owners within Coodes and to see, for the first time in our history, more female partners than male.”

With her vision to build upon the firm’s momentum, Elise Alma is set to lead Coodes Solicitors into its next chapter, reflecting its cherished values while adapting to the evolving legal landscape. As she embarks on this exciting journey, both Elise and the firm are well-prepared to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.