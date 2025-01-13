Coodes solicitor appointed to prestigious national panel

Coodes Solicitors’ Head of Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury, Rachel Pearce, has been appointed to the AvMA (Action against Medical Accidents) Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel. This prestigious appointment highlights her outstanding expertise and dedication to supporting clients affected by clinical negligence, making a significant impact on their lives.

With over 18 years of experience in clinical negligence, Rachel leads the team that won Clinical Negligence Team of the Year at the 2024 Personal Injury Awards. She is highly ranked in the 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners, and her team received multiple accolades, including Team of the Year at the Cornwall Law Society Awards.

AvMA, the national charity for patient safety and justice, aims to ensure that victims of avoidable medical harm receive the necessary support and outcomes. Its Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel serves as a mark of quality for those clinical negligence practitioners who centre their practice on clients' needs.

Rachel expressed her pride in the appointment, saying: “Being appointed to the prestigious AvMA Clinical Negligence Panel is a true badge of honour and a milestone in my professional journey. It represents years of dedication to clients who have suffered from clinical negligence, and my unwavering commitment to achieving justice and meaningful answers for them.”

The Coodes Clinical Negligence Team is renowned for its “excellent reputation,” according to the Legal 500, and is ranked Band 3 in the Chambers and Partners Guide 2025. The team is particularly recognised for its empathetic approach, clarity in explaining the legal process, and diligent investigation of cases.

Coodes Solicitors, with eight offices across Cornwall and Devon, has built a reputation for delivering exceptional legal services with expertise across a range of practices.