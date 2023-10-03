Coodes Clinical Negligence Team shortlisted for two national Personal Injury Awards

The southwest law firm is a finalist for the Clinical Negligence Team of the Year and Department Manager Rachel Pearce is shortlisted for Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the Year. The team were previously shortlisted at the Personal Injury 2022 Awards.

In its entries, Coodes highlighted the team’s expertise in a wide range of clinical negligence claims, including birth injuries, catastrophic neurological injuries and amputations. The team maintains an excellent reputation for handling difficult and high-value claims, and continues to put rehabilitation and compensation for clients to rebuild their lives at the centre of all their work.

The team also supports the local community, through running specialist free-of-charge drop-in clinics across the region, to give clients easy access to expert legal advice despite the difficulty of travelling around Cornwall and Devon.

Coodes Solicitors Partner and Department Manager Rachel Pearce was also shortlisted in the category of Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the Year. With over 16 years of experience, she is highly experienced in particularly challenging cases, and acts for clients in complex, high-value clinical negligence cases, including birth injuries, brain injuries, surgical errors and fatal claims. She ensures clients receive a sympathetic, efficient, and speedy service and the right care and treatment. Rachel currently service as the Joint Co-ordinator for the APIL Devon and Cornwall Group.