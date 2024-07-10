Contentious probate expert appointed as partner as Ramsdens builds specialist team

Ramsdens Solicitors has appointed Liam Brooke as a partner to lead its expanding will, trust, and estate disputes practice. Liam, who brings extensive experience in contentious trust and probate matters, joins Ramsdens’ Edgerton office from Rothley Law’s private client practice, where he was a principal associate. His previous positions include roles at Clarion and Irwin Mitchell.

Liam specialises in disputes over will validity, claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975, and issues involving executors and trustees. He also handles disputes within the Court of Protection. A Member of the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS) and the Northern Contentious Probate Group, Liam is well-regarded in his field.

Ramsdens continues to bolster its five-strong specialist team, which recently welcomed Steven Murgatroyd as a senior associate. Steven's expertise spans dispute resolution, wills, and probate, particularly in managing deputyships and powers of attorney. This dedicated team supports Ramsdens' extensive private wealth and succession and Court of Protection teams, making them one of the largest in Yorkshire.

Nick Armitage, head of Ramsdens' dispute resolution teams, stated, “Liam’s arrival significantly strengthens our experienced will, trust, and estate disputes team. His impressive track record will help us maintain our reputation as experts in this complex and sensitive area of law, establishing the most senior regional team outside Leeds.”

Liam Brooke added, “Having previously worked with Ramsdens and knowing their excellent reputation in the private client sector, I saw a great opportunity to build a strong contentious probate practice that rivals large national firms. Our experienced specialist lawyers will further develop this growing area of law, complementing Ramsdens' already-strong non-contentious probate services.”